PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Aug 27

HANOI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Partly private Saigon Hanoi Bank has completed legal procedures to acquire a 50 percent stake in troubled Binh An Seafood Joint Stock Co after its takeover of Habubank, Sahabank Chief Executive Officer Nguyen Van Le said.

- Hoang Anh Gia Lai Joint Stock Co said its consolidated net profit in the first half of this year plunged 70 percent from a year ago to 183 billion dong ($8.8 million).

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- VietinBank, the second biggest partly private lender by assets, said it had started offering a credit package worth 10 trillion dong ($479.8 million) for businesses at 8.95 percent and also offered 5 trillion dong for agricultural production and trading at a rate of 10.99 percent.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- Vietnam’s exports in the first eight months rose 17.8 percent to $73.35 billion from the same period last year, while imports increased 6.7 percent in the period to $73.41 billion, the government’s General Statistics Office said.

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

- Officials from the world’s largest fast food chain McDonald’s have visited Vietnam several times to study the market and look for a local partner for franchising and a supply chain, a representative of the firm said.

LAO DONG

- Petrolimex, the country’s top fuel importer and distributor, would achieve 358.7 trillion dong ($17.2 billion) in revenues by 2015, by which it is asked to withdraw investment from non-core businesses, according to a government-approved plan.

THANH NIEN

- Depositors have returned to Asia Commercial Bank placing money worth 1.5 trillion dong at the weekend, Chief Executive Officer Do Minh Toan said, adding that the bank has overcome a difficult time.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam’s exports of agro-forestry and fishery products in the first eight months of this year rose 9.7 percent to $18.1 billion from a year ago, the Agriculture Ministry said.

DAU TU

- Japan’s trading house Sojitz Corp said it and South Korea’s Daelim Industrial Co Ltd had won a $360 million contract to supply machinery to O Mon 1 Thermal Power Plant in the southern city of Can Tho. The plant would start operation is 2015.