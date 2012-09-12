PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Sept 12

HANOI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- State utility Vietnam Electricity said it has arranged about 22.5 trillion dong ($1.08 billion) for urgent power projects, including loans worth 2.5 trillion dong provided by the state-run Vietnam Development Bank, 6.2 trillion dong from VietinBank and 4.2 trillion dong from Vietcombank .

DAU TU

- Buying demand for bank stocks has been thin as investors remain cautious even after a strong fall in late August, and some of the shares have even seen a slight decline since the start of September, including the third-largest partly private lender Vietcombank.

LAO DONG

- Partly private Ocean Bank said it has cut lending rates for consumers to as low as 9 percent.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- State oil and gas group Petrovietnam and Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGaz have signed a memorandum of understanding for oil and gas joint research during President Truong Tan Sang’s visit to Kazakhstan, delegation sources said.

TUOI TRE

- The Finance Ministry said it has suggested cutting the maximum income tax ratio to 30 percent from 35 percent to raise Vietnam’s competitiveness and to attract foreign experts to work in the country.

THANH NIEN

- The Finance Ministry said it cut import duty on diesel by 2 percentage points to 8 percent on Tuesday and also lowered that on kerosene and fuel oil to 10 percent from 12 percent earlier as part of measures to avoid raising retail prices of the oil products.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The Industry and Trade Ministry said it is working with Thailand in an anti-dumping case against Vietnamese steel in coil. Earlier, Thailand’s commerce ministry had said it was looking at the case against steel imported from Vietnam, China and Taiwan.

- Imports of Chinese steel products in the first eight months of this year jumped five-fold from a year ago to 137,500 tonnes, Vietnam Steel Corporation said.