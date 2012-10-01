PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Oct 1

HANOI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)
- The merger of Vietnam’s two stock exchanges scheduled for this year has been delayed and could be completed by 2014, said officials at the State Securities Commission.
- Partly private TienPhong Bank said it would cut dong lending rates for consumers to as low as 9.9 percent by the year end.
- Hanoi-based Techcombank said it would offer a lending package worth 2 trillion dong ($95.8 million) for small- and medium-sized businesses based in Ho Chi Minh City at 13 percent and is also preparing for them $15 million in dollar loans at 4.5 percent.
- Vietnam’s banking system is having large problems which have an impact on the macro-economy, and if these persist, macroeconomic issues cannot be resolved, said Sanjay Kalra, Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund in Vietnam and Laos.
- Vietnam needs to separate commercial banks and investment banks to prevent risks caused by a mix of these two, s uch as lenders’ investment of deposits in risky sectors, financial analyst Le Xuan Nghia said.
- Petrovietnam Fertilizer and Chemicals Corp would sell 1 million of its treasury shares from October until January, according to the management board’s resolution. Currently, it owns 2.44 million treasury shares.
- A sharp rise in the consumer price index in September has sparked an urgent need to closely control pricing issues by the year end.
- October’s consumer price index is expected to rise between 0.8 percent and 1.25 percent from the previous month, said experts from the finance and the trade ministries, following a monthly jump of 2.2 percent between August and September.
- State-owned Vietnam Southern Food Corp, Vietnam’s top rice exporter, would complete its divestment from non-core businesses by 2015, and focus on buying and trading agricultural products and rice, it said in a plan submitted to the Agriculture Ministry.
- Vietnam's economy could grow 5 percent this year if the fourth quarter's economic expansion accelerates to an annual rate of 5-6 percent, helped by the government's correct and focused measures, economists said.