PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Oct 2
October 2, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Oct 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

TUOI TRE

- The Ministry of Industry and Trade said it has suggested that government halve the value added tax to 5 percent for particular sectors to ease difficulties businesses face.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS

VIETNAM NEWS

- Participants at the two-week plenum of the Communist Party Central Committee, which started on Oct. 1, will discuss issues such as personnel changes in the party, the Land Law, education, and the socio-economy situation, said party general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

- Vietnam’s exports may hit $113 billion this year, $4 billion over the government’s target, said Nguyen Tien Vi, director of the Trade and Industry Ministry’s planning department.

LAO DONG

- Vietnam’s beer consumption reached nearly 2.6 billion litres last year, ranking first in the Southeast Asian region, followed by Thailand and the Philippines, Euromonitor International said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam’s power consumption is expected to rise 10.66 percent this month from a year earlier to roughly 10.3 billion kilowatt hours, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

- Vietnam should not focus on high economic growth next year, but concentrate on restructuring the economy instead to maintain macroeconomic stability and reduce difficulties for businesses, economists said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

