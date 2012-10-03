PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Oct 3

HANOI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Vietnam will receive $10-11 billion of overseas remittances this year, a 20 percent rise from a year earlier, versus an average 10-15 percent increase in recent years, the State Commission of Overseas Vietnamese said.
- The Hanoi Stock Exchange said it has approved Sai Gon-Hanoi Commercial Bank to list 405 million new shares issued to merge Hanoi Building Commercial Bank (Habubank) with itself.
- VietinBank, the second-biggest partly private lender by assets, said it has cut rates on short-term loans by three percentage points for small and medium-sized companies under a lending programme effective until March 31.
- Partly private DaiABank said it would pay a dividend of 500 dong (2 US cents) per share, or 5 percent of par value, on Nov. 16.
- Disbursements of development aid for Vietnam at the end of September reached $2.21 billion, meeting roughly 49 percent of the year’s plan, the Finance Ministry said.
$1=20,850 dong Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee