PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Oct 4
October 4, 2012 / 2:26 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Oct 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

- Banks have raised gold deposit rates to as high as 3 percent from below 2 percent although they will have to stop raising gold deposits from Nov. 25, bank officers said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The State Securities Commission, the stock market regulator, would tighten control over treasury share buying as many firms have used the transaction for price manipulation, a commission official said.

THANH NIEN

- Partly-private Bao Viet Bank said it has rolled out a credit package of 1 trillion dong ($47.9 million) for small- and medium-sized companies at rates of 11.5-13 percent.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- Five Taiwanese, including a nine-year-old girl, drowned after a tourist vessel and a tender collided in Halong Bay on Wednesday, a Quang Ninh provincial official said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has decided to cease the trial operation of the newly established state-owned firms - the Vietnam Industrial Construction Group and Vietnam Housing and Urban Development Holdings - and requested the construction ministry to put their operations back under their former organisations, the government said.

THANH NIEN

- A 23-year-old Thai female student has lost her appeal against death sentence after the Ho Chi Minh City Supreme People’s Court of Appeal upheld a lower court verdict that had found her guilty of drug trafficking.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The transport ministry has said the construction of Deo Ca tunnel project in central Vietnam would begin this month with the total investment of 15.6 trillion dong ($747.5 million). (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
