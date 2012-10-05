PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Oct 5

HANOI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The dollar/dong exchange rate changed little during the third quarter, supported by the country’s balance of payments, which had a surplus of $2.17 billion at the end of the second quarter, the central bank said.

- Vingroup, a leading real estate developer, said it has raised its stake in Sai Dong Co, a subsidiary, to 79 percent after having acquired 21 million shares, or 18 percent from another founding shareholder.

DAU TU

- The Finance Ministry said it has requested the Vietnam Expressway Corp to pay the bond yield to one of its holders after having delayed the payment for a month.

- State coal and mineral group Vinacomin has failed to divest from the SHB-Vinacomin Insurance Corp as there were not enough investors joining a stake auction, at which it planned to sell 5.94 million shares, auction attendants said.

THANH NIEN

- The Vietnamese people are holding an estimated 400 tonnes of gold, while banks have another 100 tonnes in deposits, said Director Nguyen The Hung of the Vietnam Gold Investment and Trading Corp.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- Tropical storm Gaemi, the seventh to hit Vietnam this year, is likely to bring heavy rains and flooding to the central provinces of Quang Ngai and Binh Dinh on Saturday, while landslides are expected in mountainous areas, the national weather centre said.

LAO DONG

- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung will submit development targets for 2013 and report on the implementation of socio-economic plans in 2012 at the National Assembly’s session scheduled to open on Oct. 22, the government said.

- The Agriculture Ministry has requested the provincial authorities in Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Ha Giang, Lao Cai and Lai Chau, all bordering China, to tighten supervision over the illegal import of seafood after recent spread of diseases.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The government should take more supportive measures to stimulate consumer demand and reduce high inventory, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Nguyen Nam Hai said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom) (hanoi.newsroom@reuters.com; +844 3825 9623)