PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Oct 12

HANOI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday.

-- The goal set for credit growth this year is proving hard to reach and banks should shift focus to credit quality, said Pham Hong Hai, managing director, head of Global Banking and Markets at HSBC Bank Vietnam.

-- Vietnam’s state budget collection in the first nine months of 2012 edged up 1.3 percent from a year ago to 498.49 trillion dong ($23.9 billion), while expenditure rose 14.5 percent in the period to 643.21 trillion dong, the finance ministry said.

-- The Vietnam Securities Depository said it had granted licences to 35 foreign stock investors in September, raising the total number as of Sept. 30 to 15,902.