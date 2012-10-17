PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Oct 17

HANOI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

- Lending to the real estate market amounts to 1,000 trillion dong ($48 billion), or around half of the banking system’s total outstanding loans, said Nguyen Sinh Hung, chairman of the National Assembly.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Out of the banking system’s 200 trillion non-performing loans, banks have made provisions for roughly 70 trillion dong ($3.36 billion) while the remaining 130 trillion dong of bad debt is mortgage-based, said Truong Ngoc Anh, head of the central bank’s supervisory agency.

- The government will try to reduce the banking system’s bad debt to below 3 percent next year and strictly deal with violations in the sector, said Bui Quang Vinh, minister of planning and investment.

DAU TU

- Dollar loans have been increasing swiftly because of companies’ rising requirement for dollar to import goods in the last months of the year, businesses’ confidence in the low risks of forex rate change, and the lower dollar lending rate compared to that of dong, bankers said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The government may not manage to raise the minimum monthly salary, which is used to calculate state employees’ actual income, to 1.3 million dong ($62.5) from 1.05 million from May 2013 as planned, due to the difficulties of the state budget, Finance Minister Vuong Dinh Hue told the National Assembly’s Standing Committee.

DAU TU

- Vietnam should focus on stabilising the macro economy and reviving the confidence of the people, investors and businesses rather than on economic expansion in 2013, said economist and parliament member Tran Du Lich.