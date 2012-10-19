PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Oct 19

HANOI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said it would halt operations of Golden Bridge Securities Co by Oct. 31, asking it to control risks and strictly abide by the regulations.
- The authorities of the central province of Khanh Hoa said they have been seeking funds for the top priority Van Phong international transit port, which could cost $4 billion to build.
- Singapore’s Sembcorp Utilities Co said it plans to build the $2 billion Dung Quat thermal power plant in the central province of Quang Ngai, which will have a capacity of 1,200 megawatts. The construction will start in 2016.
- The National Assembly's Standing Committee has asked the government to publicise the changes in input costs of retail electricity prices, while turning down a government proposal to add power-regulating charges to the prices.