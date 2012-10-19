FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Oct 19
#Energy
October 19, 2012 / 2:25 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Oct 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said it would halt operations of Golden Bridge Securities Co by Oct. 31, asking it to control risks and strictly abide by the regulations.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- The authorities of the central province of Khanh Hoa said they have been seeking funds for the top priority Van Phong international transit port, which could cost $4 billion to build.

TUOI TRE

- Singapore’s Sembcorp Utilities Co said it plans to build the $2 billion Dung Quat thermal power plant in the central province of Quang Ngai, which will have a capacity of 1,200 megawatts. The construction will start in 2016.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The National Assembly’s Standing Committee has asked the government to publicise the changes in input costs of retail electricity prices, while turning down a government proposal to add power-regulating charges to the prices. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
