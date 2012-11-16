PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Nov 16

HANOI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Banks with ample funds are trying to disburse the redundant capital, and there are possibilities lenders will have to cut loan rates next year while keeping the deposit rates unchanged, a banker and an economist said.
-- Viet Nam Diary Products Joint Stock Co has received the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange’s approval to issue more than 278 million bonus shares for its shareholders, the exchange said.
-- Bao Viet Holdings said its consolidated gross profit in the first nine months of this year jumped 28.1 percent from a year earlier to 1.3 trillion dong ($62.4 million).
-- Several banks have recently breached the cap on short-term dollar and dong deposit rates, which showed they are facing a cash crunch, analysts said.
- Private airliner VietJetAir said it has opened the sixth domestic flight, which is from Ho Chi Minh City to Vinh City in the central province of Nghe An.
-- Companies with a registered capital of more than 1 billion dong ($48,000) are allowed to issue receipts on their own, the Finance Ministry said in a draft circular.
-- Vietnam’s trade with Ukraine in the first nine months of this year rose 15.3 percent from a year earlier to $198 million, said Chairman Vu Tien Loc of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The trade jumped 17.1 percent last year from 2010 to roughly $300 million.
$1=20,830 dong Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom