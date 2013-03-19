PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - March 19

HANOI, March 19 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Hanoi-based VietinBank said shareholders are scheduled to review and approve business targets for 2013, including raising the bank’s registered capital, at a general meeting on April 13.
-- A soft loan injection might not revive the property market as planned, because most of the unsold inventory is higher-end housing, while the loans are reserved for small units, real estate businesses said.
-- Overseas Vietnamese and even Vietnamese ambassadors have complained about procedures to remit money from their home country, National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung said.
-- Vietnamese rice exported to main African buyers such as Ivory Coast, Ghana and Senegal has been facing competition by the grain from India and Thailand, the trade ministry said.
-- The Finance Ministry planned to halve the registration fee to 10 percent for vehicles with less than 10 seats, it said in a draft circular.
-- Vietnam does not limit the use by individuals of foreign currencies, but all transactions in the country need to be conducted in the local currency, a National Assembly official said. The assembly’s Standing Committee has approved amendments to the ordinance on foreign exchange on Monday.
-- Vietnam will cut corporate income tax to 20-23 percent early next year from 25 percent now, Deputy Finance Minister Vu Thi Mai said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)