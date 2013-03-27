PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - March 27

HANOI, March 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Banks will gradually trim lending rates to an average of 11-12 percent from 13-14 percent following the central bank’s key rate cuts, while rates may further decrease until the end of the year, bankers said.

THANH NIEN

-- The central bank is proactively working out measures to cut the lending rate to below 13 percent per year, Governor Nguyen Van Binh told provincial officials and business representatives in the southern province of Dong Nai on Tuesday.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam Diary Products Corp, the country’s top diary producer, said it will bring two factories worth a combined $200 million into operation in the southern province of Binh Duong next month.

LAO DONG

-- The Finance Ministry said it plans to cut corporate income tax to 23 percent from 25 percent from 2014 and bring the tax on small and medium-sized enterprises down to 20 percent. The proposal will be submitted to the parliament for approval.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam’s index of industrial production in the first quarter of this year rose 4.9 percent from the same period last year, the Planning and Investment Ministry said.