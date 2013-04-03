PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - April 3

HANOI, April 3 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- The central bank will try to cut dong loan rates for businesses and production to 9-10 percent and those on previously granted loans to below 13 percent, State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh said.
-- Vietnam raised 65.45 trillion dong ($3.13 billion) via government bonds in the first quarter, meeting 43.6 percent of the year’s plan, the finance ministry said.
-- Partly private SeABank said it would offer a credit package worth 2 trillion dong ($95.6 million) at a rate of 9.9 percent for small and medium-sized companies between now and the year end.
-- The number of Vietnamese people having health insurance is projected to rise to 80 percent of the population by 2020, from nearly 68 percent in 2012, a government plan said.
-- Vietnam has ordered a stricter ban on the transport and trade of poultry through border gates to prevent the H7N9 bird flu strain from spreading into the country, after two people died in China.
-- Vietnam’s cement sales in the first quarter rose 15 percent from a year ago to 7.55 million tonnes, helping to reduce the inventory by 45 percent to 40,000 tonnes, the construction ministry said.
-- National carrier Vietnam Airlines said it will reduce airfare on several domestic routes by 38-58 percent for tourism companies until the year end to boost air travel.
-- The Ministry of Internal Affairs said it has suggested to raise state employees’ base salary, used in calculating the actual income, by 9.5 percent to 1.15 million dong ($55) a month, which is expected to take effect from July 1.
-- The border patrol forces in the central province of Quang Binh said they have arrested three Laotian people for trafficking nearly 22,000 ecstasy pills into Vietnam.
-- Vietnam will evacuate its citizens from South Korea if a war breaks out in the Korean peninsular, but it will take cautious moves given the not-so-complicated situation there, said Deputy Labour Minister Nguyen Thanh Hoa. Around 75,000 Vietnamese are working in South Korea, the ministry said.
-- Son La hydropower plant, Vietnam’s biggest such plant, is expected to produce more than 8 billion kilowatt hours of electricity this year, following the first quarter’s output of more than 1.2 billion kilowatt hours, the plant’s management board said.
-- Vietnam’s state budget deficit between January and March was an estimated 50.7 trillion dong ($2.42 billion), or 31.2 percent of the year’s plan, a finance ministry report said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)