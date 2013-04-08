PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - April 8

HANOI, April 8 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The central bank may cut the deposit rate to 7 from 7.5 percent and decrease loan rate to around 10 percent from the current 12-13 percent if inflation is kept at under 7 percent this year, said governor Nguyen Van Binh.

DAU TU

-- An annual credit growth target of between 15-17 percent this year would be difficult to achieve because of large numbers of businesses shutting down, slow pace in dealing with banks’ debts and idle real estate market, said the head of Vietnam’s Institute of Economics.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Hanoi-based Vietnam Prosperity Bank said its total assets last year jumped a quarter from 2011 to 102.58 trillion dong ($4.9 billion).

LAO DONG

-- State shipliner Vinalines said it would sell its entire 0.18 percent stake, or 159,000 shares, in port services firm Gemadept from April 9 to May 9.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

-- The $4.2 billion Ho Tram resort, one of Vietnam’s largest, said it has been allowed to open a casino in the Ba Ria - Vung Tau-based complex in the first phase, instead of delaying it further, according to its amended investment certificate.

-- The government office said it has asked South Korea’s SK Energy to complete its proposal to expand and upgrade the Dung Quat oil refinery to submit to the government in September. SK Energy is the only foreign investor that remains interested in the project.

-- State companies said their divestment from non-core businesses has been slow because of the executives’ concerns over selling the state capital at prices below the book value, which may result in their punishment.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnamese companies has invested in 742 projects overseas with a registered capital of an estimated $15.5 billion as of March 20, in which Laos leads as the investment destination with 227 projects of more than $4.2 billion, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- State oil and gas group Petrovietnam’s project in Venezuela’s Junin 2 field has been facing delays due to high inflation in the South American country and shared infrastructure at the area, Petrovietnam Chairman Phung Dinh Thuc said.

-- China remained Vietnam’s top rice buyer in the first quarter of this year, having taken around 40 percent of the country’s total export volume, followed by Singapore, the Philippines and Hong Kong, based on data from the agriculture ministry.

-- More than 13,000 companies ceased operations in the first quarter this year, up 26.1 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said.

-- South Korea’s EximBank will provide a 40-year loan worth $200 million to Vietnam to build a national highway in the south, a loan agreement said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)