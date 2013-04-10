PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - April 10

HANOI, April 10 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The central bank said it assigned credit growth quota for lenders this year at a maximum of 12 percent, while some weak banks will not be allowed to increase loans.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The central bank said it sold 25,600 taels (nearly a tonne) of gold on Tuesday in the fourth auction at prices of 43.3-43.35 million dong ($2,074-$2,077) per tael.

-- Minh Phu Seafood Group, the country’s biggest listed shrimp exporter, said it would buy 1 million of its shares from April 10 to May 9.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Fuel distributors said they have cut retail prices by 2 percent at the Finance Ministry’s request while the ministry said it would keep import duty unchanged.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnamese-Russian oil venture Vietsovpetro said its revenue in the first quarter reached $1.2 billion, meeting 32.3 percent of the year’s projection.

THANH NIEN

-- The National Assembly’s Standing Committee said it will supervise the effectiveness of two bauxite projects invested in by state mining group Vinacomin along with the impact of climate change in the Mekong Delta.

($1=20,900 dong)