PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - April 17

HANOI, April 17 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- The central bank said it will raise the starting price for bids at the Wednesday gold auction to 40.2 million dong ($1,923) per tael, up nearly 4 percent from that on Tuesday. The bank is seeking to sell 40,000 taels at the latest auction.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam’s gross domestic product is forecast to grow 4.8 percent in the second quarter ending June from a year ago, below the previous quarter’s growth of 4.89 percent, the National Center for Socio-Economic Information and Forecast said in a report.

-- High feed prices are causing losses to husbandry families and farms, especially for those that raise poultry, pigs and catfish, farmers and industry officials said.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Two schoolboys were killed and six others were wounded as a detonator went off in the central highland province of Dak Nong on Tuesday, doctors said.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam’s seafood exports in 2013 could fall 8.7 percent to $5.6 billion from 2012 in the worst scenario, the Industry and Trade Ministry forecast.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam has licensed for 1,570 companies in the Mekong Delta region in the first quarter, down 12.3 percent from a year ago, data released at a Planning and Investment Ministry conference showed. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)