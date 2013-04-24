PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Hanoi-based Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank said it aimed to raise its total assets this year by 9 percent to 190 trillion dong ($9 billion) and increase its gross profit by 16 percent to 3.52 trillion dong, following a 7 percent gross profit rise in 2012.

-- Post and Telecommunication Insurance Corp and Bao Viet Holdings said they had signed contracts to provide insurance products worth 6 trillion dong ($287.2 million) for Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group’s satellites Vinasat 1 and Vinasat 2.

LAO DONG

-- Hoang Anh Gia Lai Co will raise the registered capital to 7.19 trillion dong ($344.2 million) via new share issues this year, Chairman Doan Nguyen Duc said, adding gross profit may double to 1.1 trillion dong this year from last year.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- The central bank said it sold all the 26,000 taels (1 tonne) of gold auctioned on Tuesday, bringing the total amount sold to banks and gold companies to nearly 11 tonnes after 10 auctions in a move to increase the domestic market’s supply.

LAO DONG

-- The Labour Ministry said it had proposed to delay the time frame for raising the monthly minimum salary, which is used to calculate the actual income, to 2016-2017 from initially 2015 due to the country’s economic difficulties.

-- Vietnam’s trade deficit as of mid-April reached $941 million, accounting for 2.7 percent of the country’s export revenue, Vietnam Customs said.

THANH NIEN

-- Vietnam imported 87.7 tonnes of gold in 2012, down 13 percent from in 2011, while the import value eased 9.6 percent to nearly $4.7 billion, the World Gold Council said. ($1 = 20,890 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)