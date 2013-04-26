PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - April 26

HANOI, April 26 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Ho Chi Minh city-based Sacombank forecast 2013 gross profit to soar 113 percent to 2.8 trillion dong ($134 million).
-- Dai A Bank may be merged with HD Bank, HD Bank Chairwoman Le Thi Bang Tam told shareholders on Thursday. Both the unlisted lenders are based in Ho Chi Minh City.
-- FPT Corp said its first quarter net profit rose 3 percent from a year ago to 475 billion dong ($22.7 million).
-- Vietnam and Laos have opened the new Tay Giang-Ka Lum border gate, which connects Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam and Laos’ Sekong province, Quang Nam province authorities said.
-- Gold is still smuggled into Vietnam, but in a smaller amount since the smuggled metal can now only be used for jewellery instead of gold bars as before, the central bank office in Ho Chi Minh City said.
-- Vietnam’s public debt is not sustainable, given a high ratio of foreign debt, a government official said.
$1=20,900 dong