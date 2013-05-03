PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - May 3

HANOI, May 3 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The National Financial Supervisory Commission said it has suggested bringing lending rates down to 9-10 percent from 11-13 percent to give businesses more access to loans.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Vietnam Securities Depository said it licensed 96 new foreign stock investors in April, raising the total number as of April 30 to 16,238.

LAO DONG

-- Vietcombank said its total assets in the first quarter this year rose by 4.6 trillion dong ($220 million) to 418.84 trillion dong.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- A new law on tobacco harm reduction, which bans smoking in public places such as schools, hospitals and work places, and selling tobacco products to anyone under 18, has taken effect from May 1, the government said.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam’s trade deficit with China widened to $16.3 billion last year. More than 85 percent of the imports were input materials for domestic production and exports, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

TUOI TRE

-- The ruling Communist Party’s central committee said it has started the 10-day seventh conference where its members will discuss important issues including amendments to the 1992 Constitution.

-- Around 150 workers at a unit of the Tan Rai alumina project in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s first of its kind, have ceased working to protest the company’s salary conditions.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- It is difficult for Vietnam to achieve the economic growth target of 5.5 percent this year due to weak consumer demand and low credit growth while inflation would be 6-7 percent, a deputy minister of Planning and Investment said.

($1=20,910 dong)