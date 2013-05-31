PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - May 31

HANOI, May 31 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Viet Nam Diary Products Joint Stock Co, the country’s top dairy product maker, said it would pay a 1,800 dong (8 U.S. cents) dividend, or 18 percent of the share’s face value, on June 28.

DAU TU

-- Ho Chi Minh City-based An Binh Bank (ABBank) said its total assets at the end of April rose 15 percent from a year ago to 47.78 trillion dong. The lender is 20 percent owned by Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank).

LAO DONG

-- The central bank said it has granted approval for Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), the country’s second-biggest partly private lender by assets, to raise its registered capital by 22 percent to 28.11 trillion dong ($1.34 billion). The bank would issue new shares and pay dividend in shares to shareholders, the central bank said.

-- The Vietnam Asset Management Corporation (VAMC) could resolve 40-70 trillion dong ($1.9-$3.3 billion) of banks’ bad debts this year once it starts operating, State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh told parliament.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

HANOI MOI

-- Competition between domestic rice export companies and the lifting of the floor price for the 5-percent broken variety sent its value to $380 a tonne in the first half of May, one of the lowest levels in many years, experts said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- It is tough to reach an economic growth target at 5.5 percent this year, as approved by the lawmakers. A more feasible level would 5.2 percent, with annual inflation similar to last year’s rate, said the head of the Assembly’s Financial and Budgetary Committee. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)