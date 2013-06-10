FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - June 10
June 10, 2013 / 2:05 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - June 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 10 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Shareholders of Hanoi-based Vingroup, Vietnam’s biggest listed property developer, have approved a plan for overseas listing. They also projected revenues this year to jump 54 percent to 12.2 trillion dong ($581 million).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Mobile phone operators in Vietnam are in danger of losing millions of dollars each year due to the increasing use of applications on smartphones, analysts said.

TUOI TRE

-- For the first time ever in Vietnam, National Assembly delegates are scheduled this week to hold confidence votes for 47 top leaders in the country, including the prime minister and president.

-- Most of the revenues generated by Vietnam’s state-owned enterprises last year, totalling 1.62 trillion dong ($77 million), came from oil and gas, electricity and telecoms, a government department said. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
