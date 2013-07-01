PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - July 1

HANOI, July 1 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- The Danang Rubber Co said it has opened a $141 million tyre plant, the first in southeast Asian designed to manufacture tyres for heavy vehicles used in the mining industry.
-- Vietnam’s economic growth target of 5.5 percent in 2013 is a major challenge because of low domestic demand, high production cost and raw material scarcity, the National Financial Supervisory Commission said.
-- The export tax on coal raised to 13 percent as of July 7 from 10 percent now would halt the shipment of several types of the fossil and seriously reduce coal consumption, a senior executive of state mining group Vinacomin said. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)