PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - July 5

HANOI, July 5 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Total outstanding loans in banks in Hanoi at the end of June rose 1.7 percent from the beginning of this year to nearly $31.6 billion, according to the central bank.

NHAN DAN

-- The central bank said it has asked 14 commercial banks, which have lent to rice export firms to buy summer-autumn paddy for stockpiling, to cap the lending rate at 9 percent per annum.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- Three Vietnamese were sentenced to death and two others life in prison after being found guilty of trafficking 16 packs of heroin weighing 5.4 kg (12 lb) in total, according to the verdict of a court in northern Bac Ninh province.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Asian Development Bank said it has signed with the government of Vietnam a $500-million loan agreement to fund the construction of a metro project in Ho Chi Minh City.

-- National carrier Vietnam Airlines will sell its 2.7-percent of stake in Hanoi-based Techcombank, in which Masan Group Corp is holding 19.7 percent and HSBC has 19.6 percent, according to a government directive.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam’s seafood exports this year are expected to rise about 5 percent from 2012 to $6.5 billion, said the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)