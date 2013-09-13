FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Vietnam - Sept 13
September 13, 2013 / 1:46 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-Vietnam - Sept 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The Vietnam Communist Party has expelled eight officials who awarded themselves excessive payments while heading four state-owned companies in Ho Chi Minh City last year, the municipal government said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Vietnam’s shrimp exports in the first eight months of 2013 rose to $1.7 billion, up 18 percent from the same period last year, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers said.

HANOI MOI

-- The National Assembly is scheduled to begin its next session on Oct. 21, with agenda including the approval of amendments to the Constitution and relieving a deputy prime minister who has been appointed president of the Fatherland Front, according to the assembly’s Standing Committee.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- More than 600 million Petrovietnam Finance Joint Stock Corp shares will be delisted as of Sept. 24 while the last trading day of the stock is Sept. 23, as the firm was in a merging process with a Vietnamese bank, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said.

-- Japan is the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam in the first eight months of 2013, with $4.35 billion worth of registered capital, making up 35 percent of the total new pledges in Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
