PRESS DIGEST-Vietnam - Sept 23
September 23, 2013 / 2:12 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-Vietnam - Sept 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

LAO DONG

-- Telecom network providers are considering an increase in 3G rates in Vietnam as they are currently too low and the providers need more resources to reinvest in their networks, a Viettel Telecom official said.

-- Ten people were killed, 12 missing and another six injured by a tropical storm that hit Vietnam last week, the government’s Central Committee for Flood and Storm Control said.

THANH NIEN

-- More than $730 million worth of foreign direct investment pledges were registered in Ho Chi Minh City between the start of the year and Sept. 19, up 18.6 percent from a year ago, the city’s planning and investment department said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Ho Chi Minh City-based Dong A Bank has secured a licence to issue 100 million new shares to existing shareholders, the State Securities Commission said. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
