PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - May 29

HANOI, May 29 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

- Hanoi-based lender BIDV said it has cut interest rates to 12-13 percent on short-term dong loans for top clients, following the central bank’s key rate cuts on Monday.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam will accelerate the privatisation of state-owned enterprises by allowing investment banks to underwrite shares instead of share auctions as present, based on a Finance Ministry project submitted to the government. The ministry aims by 2015 to sell 45 percent of the 659.3 trillion dong ($31.6 billion) worth of state funds currently in SOEs.

- Vietnam’s posts and telecoms sectors posted a net revenue of 60.3 trillion dong ($2.9 billion) in the first five months of 2012, a rise of 12.6 percent from the same period last year, government statistics show.

GENERAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

- Vietnam’s police have detained a Philippine citizen suspected of trafficking drugs from Mali, the Police Ministry said. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)