PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - May 31
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - May 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 31 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam and China concluded the first round of negotiations on cooperation in less sensitive fields at sea, reaching high consensus on the principle of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.

HANOI MOI

- Vinasat 2, Vietnam’s second telecoms satellite, is now in its correct orbit after its launch earlier this month and manufacturer Lockheed Martin Corp will hand over operations to Vietnam Telecoms International Co in July, state telecoms group VNPT said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam’s May output of oil products dropped 44 percent from April to 309,000 tonnes as Dung Quat oil refinery shut operations for a general check, the Industry and Trade Ministry said.

- Vietnam will not impose import taxes on a number of Cambodian agricultural products, including rice, coffee and cashew through 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
