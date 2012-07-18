PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - July 18

HANOI, July 18 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The central bank said it has asked lenders to continue implementing their assigned credit growth target and it will consider allowing them to boost lending beyond the quota.
- A total of 20 banks accounting for a combined 90 percent of domestic loans have lowered the lending rate of their existing loans to 15 percent, said Cat Quang Duong, deputy head of the central bank’s Credit Department.
- The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange has allowed Hapaco Group to list an additional 3.64 million shares on July 18, the exchange said.
- Sacombank said it has offered loans totalling 1.11 trillion dong ($53.3 million) at a rate of 13 percent to 16 businesses in Ho Chi Minh City in three months.
- Minh Phu Seafood Group, a leading shrimp exporter, said its exports in the first half this year jumped 33 percent from a year ago to $179 million.
- Vietnam and Sri Lanka plan to boost two-way trade to $1 billion by 2015, said Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and his Sri Lankan counterpart Gamini Lakshman.
- It will be difficult for Vietnam to boost exports in the second half of the year to meet the annual target of around $109.5 billion due to the unfavourable conditions of the world economy, said Nguyen Thanh Bien, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade.
- PV Gas has chosen Vietnamese-Russian venture Vietsovpetro to supply jet air-compressor equipment for the expansion of its gas collecting project at Rong-Doi Moi field in 15 months, according to a signed agreement.
- State-run Vinachem is expected to complete valuation of its 11 percent stake in the Long Son petrochemical complex, which has a total investment of more than $4 billion, by the end of this month in order to sell it.
$1=20,800 dong