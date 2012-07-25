PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - July 25

HANOI, July 25 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Credit institutions must report their dong interest rates to the State Bank of Vietnam on a weekly basis, the central bank said.
- With interest rates ranging between 0.5 percent and 1 percent per year, banks have resumed raising gold deposits, with a view to converting the metal into dong, experts said. The move came after the central bank extended the deadline to stop raising gold deposits to Nov. 25.
- Vietnam Debt Fund SPC will sell all the 1.08 million shares of Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp in its possession, equivalent to a 0.45 percent stake in the company, over a month-long period starting July 26, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said.
VIETNAM NEWS
- Vietnam protests China’s establishment of the so-called “Sansha city” and the Chinese Central Military Commission’s decision to form a “garrison command” on Phu Lam island in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, foreign ministry spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi said.
- Vietnam’s economy could grow 5.5 percent this year, while inflation could hit 6-7 percent, an ANZ report said.
- Vietnam’s maritime police have launched a patrol fleet of Casa-212 aircraft for monitoring passing vessels, spotting oil spills and carrying out rescue missions.
- Vinacomin, Vietnam’s top coal miner, said it has sought government approval to halve the export tax on the fossil to 10 percent, following its losses of 8 trillion dong ($383 million) from electricity sales to power plants.
- Cooperation in oil and gas exploration remains an important area in Vietnam-Russia relationship, which brings in benefits and huge economic return, Ambassador to Moscow Pham Xuan Son said before President Truong Tan Sang begins a July 26-30 visit to Russia. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)