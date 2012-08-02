PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Aug 2

HANOI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The Vietnam Securities Depository said it had licensed 51 foreign stock investors in July, bringing the total number as of July 31 to 15,838.

- Vinamilk, a leading domestic dairy product producer, said it plans to issue 278 million bonus shares for its shareholders in December or next January.

- Partly private PG Bank said its net profit in the first six months of 2012 reached 223.5 billion dong ($10.7 million) after making provisions worth 60 billion dong, while bad debt by June accounted for 3 percent of its total loans.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Enterprises and individuals who provide digital content on the internet will be required to have copyright certificates, otherwise they will face fines or criminal resettlement, said a government circular which will take effect on Aug. 6.

- The number of Vietnamese visitors to China plunged 30 percent in June and July from the same period last year, while the number of Chinese visitors to Vietnam also decreased, tour operators said.

- Vietnamese companies will be allowed to import 70,000 tonnes of sugar this year despite sufficient supply in the domestic market, the agriculture ministry said.

LAO DONG

- Private carrier VietJetAir said it cancelled three Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh flights on Aug. 3 due to safety concerns.

TUOI TRE

- A tornado killed at least two people, injured a number of residents and destroyed hundreds of houses in the Mekong Delta provinces of Ben Tre, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, and Tra Vinh as well as in Can Tho city on July 30.