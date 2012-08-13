PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Aug 13

HANOI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Several banks said they may have to cut their dividend ratio by half due to the poor profits this year.
- The State Securities Commission, the stock market regulator, said it would accelerate the restructuring of the stock market after brokerages publish their financial statements and financial safety ratios in August.
- Exchange-traded funds may be charged 1 percent at the most for transactions in the primary market and 0.01 percent for trades in the secondary market, sa id a draft regulation of the State Securities Commission.
- As of July 26, Vietnam Construction and Import-Export Corp , or Vinaconex, had sold 8 million shares in Yen Binh Cement Co, cutting its ownership to 26 percent from 57.3 percent, the cement producer said.
- Vietnam’s private carrier VietJet Air said it plans to open its first international routes to South Korea and Japan by the end of this year.
- Companies with foreign investments have been boosting their funds to expand production and business in Vietnam while many domestic companies face business slowdown or bankruptcy due to the slowing economy.
- A circular stipulating a number of new fees for the feed industry could lead to the closure of many feed manufacturers, said Le Ba Lich, chairman of the Vietnam Feed Association.
- Three major fuel importers -- Petrolimex, Military Petroleum Co and Saigon Petro -- have sought the finance ministry’s permission to raise retail fuel prices following a sharp rise in global markets, a finance ministry source said.
- The General Department of Taxation said it had granted 19.8 individual income tax accounts by the end of June.
$1=20,835 dong