PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Aug 21

HANOI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

- Hoang Anh Gia Lai Co said it has raised 850 billion dong ($40.8 million) from a three-year bond issue.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Lending rates need to decrease further from the current level of 14-16 percent to ease the burdens of businesses, said Cao Sy Kiem, member of the National Monetary Policy Advisory Council.

- Petrovietnam Construction Co said it made a consolidated net loss of 536.4 billion dong ($25.7 million) in the first half of this year.

- The Hanoi Stock Exchange said it had removed Vien Lien Co from its watch list as of Aug. 20 after the firm reported a net profit of 17.63 billion dong ($846,100).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- The Malaysian government has instituted a dumping investigation of biaxially-oriented polypropylene films, a type of plastic wrapping material used in food processing that it imports from Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, China and Indonesia, Vietnam’s trade ministry said.

TUOI TRE

- Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court said it would delay the trial of state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper journalist Hoang Khuong, who had reported on traffic police receiving bribes and was then accused of bribery, to Sept. 6-7, in accordance with his lawyer’s proposal.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Hanoi’s consumer price index in August rose 0.57 percent from July, while the index in Ho Chi Minh City was up 0.66 percent, the cities’ statistics department said.

- Vietnam’s shrimp exports this quarter are expected to fall 4 percent from the year before to an estimated $690 million, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers said.