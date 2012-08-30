PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Aug 30

HANOI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

- Long-term dong deposit rates have risen by 0.5-1 percentage point to 12.5 percent from early August, clients said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam has licensed 6,118 new businesses in the first eight months of this year, a 2.64 percent drop from a year ago, the Planning and Investment Ministry’s business registration department said.

- Petrovietnam Finance Corp will buy 500,000 shares in Pha Lai Thermal Power Joint Stock Co over a month-long period ending Oct. 4, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Villa owners abandoning their asset for more than three months will have to pay tax at 5 percent of their market value and 10 percent for those abandoned for over a year, and will face fines of 10-20 million dong ($480-$960), said the Hanoi city authority, in a bid to curb land waste and speculation.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- Saigon Jewelry Co has provided 20,000 taels of gold to the domestic market out of the 48,000 taels of SJC bars the central bank has allowed it to produce from deformed bars and gold bars of other brands, in a move to ease price rise, said Nguyen Hoang Minh, deputy director of the central bank branch in Ho Chi Minh City.

TUOI TRE

- Vietnamese police said they will deport two Chinese men for illegal tourism. The two were found posing as Buddhist monks and begging for money in the central city of Danang on Monday.

- The Agriculture Ministry has sought government approval to make rice stockpiling an annual programme, under which the volume would include 1 million tonnes of milled rice from the winter-spring crop and another 1.5 million tonnes of summer-autumn rice.

- Vietnam has disbursed an estimated 125 trillion dong ($6 billion) of state funds in the first eight months of this year, up 5.6 percent from a year ago, while processing industries’ inventory dropped to 20.8 percent as of Aug. 1 from 30 percent in April, the government’s General Statistics Office said.

THANH NIEN

- A 25-year-old Vietnamese man was killed by a living form of protist known as Naegleria fowleri which attacks the human brain, the first case found in Vietnam so far, after diving to catch fresh water clams in a pond in the central province of Phu Yen, doctors said.