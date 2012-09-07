PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Sept 7

HANOI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Fund manager MB Capital, a subsidiary of Military Bank , has become the first fund in Vietnam to apply for a licence to establish an open-end bond fund.

TUOI TRE

- Gold prices in Vietnam are 3 million dong ($143) above world prices because of the big demand from banks which have been buying the metal to cut losses and pay back to gold depositors, dealers said.

- Asia Commercial Bank said it has raised the gold deposit rate to 1.4 percent from 0.8 percent.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- It has been difficult for banks to settle bad debt with real estate mortgages because they cannot sell the assets even after cutting the prices by a third, bankers said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- Domestic gold prices hit a 10-month high on Thursday at 46 million dong ($2,190) per tael, and remained well above global prices, despite last month’s intervention by the central bank. The rise came from higher buying demand following negative reports from the financial markets, an industry executive said.

NHAN DAN

- Floods following heavy rains in recent days have killed five people in the central provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh as well in the northern province of Thanh Hoa, submerged roads and isolated many areas, the government’s rescue and search committee said.

LAO DONG

- Individuals with a monthly income of less than 5 million dong ($240) are exempted from personal income tax between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2012, the Finance Ministry said.

- The U.S. Department of Commerce will exempt duties for several Vietnamese catfish exporters, including Vinh Hoan Corp and Anvifish Co, while imposing a tax of $2.11 per kg on other firms, the Industry and Trade Ministry said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- With accelerating expansion in the third and the fourth quarters, Vietnam’s economy could achieve an annual growth of between 5.3-5.6 percent this year, the National Financial Supervisory Commission said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)