PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Sept 21

HANOI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- A strategic investor who could buy 15 percent to 20 percent stake in VietinBank would be chosen by the year end, after which the state ownership would be cut to 60 percent, a VietinBank executive said.

TUOI TRE

- Banks have been increasing deposit rates on expectations that interest rates will not fall further and also to raise funds to ensure their payment ability and boost lending, said Le Xuan Nghia, former deputy chairman of the National Financial Supervisory Commission.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Ho Chi Minh City’s consumer price index rose 1.21 percent in September compared with last month, the highest rise since March 2012, the city’s statistics department said.

THANH NIEN

- Tan Dai Hung Plastic Co said its chairman Pham Trung Cang has quit after his resignation from the position of deputy chairman of Eximbank.

DAU TU

- Banks have raised long-term deposit rates to as high as 13 percent in a move to ensure funds for the remaining months of the year, during which funding demand often soars, bankers said.

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- Vietnam’s resilient banking system appears to be weathering the global financial storm, with total assets rising 0.79 percent since the start of the year to 4,999 trillion dong ($238 billion) at the end of July, the central bank said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Vietnam and China have agreed to maintain peace and stability in the East Sea and settle disputes through peaceful negotiations.

- South Korea has halted recruiting Vietnamese workers for the rest of the year due to a high rate of illegal settlers, while it will receive 62,000 Vietnamese labourers next year, said Phan Van Minh, head of the Labour Ministry-run Overseas Workers Centre. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)