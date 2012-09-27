PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Sept 27

HANOI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

- The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said it will delist shares of Ben Tre Forestry and Aquaproduct Import and Export Co if the firm cannot settle its losses by the year’s end. The company made losses of 240.65 billion dong ($11.5 million) at the end of the first half, exceeding its equity of 150 billion dong.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Red tape is still a big problem for overseas Vietnamese investors in the country, said Bui Dinh Dinh, general secretary of the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese.

TUOI TRE

- Truong Dinh Anh has resigned as the chief executive officer of FPT Corp due to discrepency in planning and developing strategy for the firm, FPT said. The firm has also appointed Chairman Truong Gia Binh to take over Anh’s post.

- A project to upgrade Phu Quoc airport to handle international flights is expected to be completed in November, Vietnam Airport Corp said.

THANH NIEN

- Vietnam and India will boost bilateral ties, particularly in the defense industry and staff training, the two sides said during Deputy Defense Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh’s visit to India.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam’s consumer price index will likely rise 8-9 percent this year, economist Tran Du Lich said.