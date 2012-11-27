FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Nov 27
November 27, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Nov 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Banks said they has stopped taking deposits in gold as of Nov. 26 and encouraged gold depositors to sell the metal to them for cash.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Interest rates in Vietnam would change little in 2013, while inflation could be at 7.5 percent, JP Morgan Chase said.

-- Ho Chi Minh City-based forwarder Gemadept Corp said its January-September net profit soared 195 percent from a year ago to 71 billion dong ($3.4 million).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam’s economy would be better next year due to continuous export growth and the government’s financial measures to raise demand, economists said.

NHAN DAN

-- Test-runs at the Tan Rai alumina complex started on Monday with an aim to soon bring the facility into full operation, state mining group Vinacomin said.

TUOI TRE

-- Pork supply may rise 2-3 percent by the year end, while poultry meat production could rise 7-10 percent, which will be sufficient to cover domestic demand, said Hoang Kim Giao, head of the Agriculture Ministry’s Husbandry Department.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam’s exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products between January and November rose 9.9 percent from a year ago to $25 billion, the Agriculture Ministry said.

-- Ho Chi Minh City’s government said the city’s gross domestic product is expected to expand 9.2 percent this year from last year. It is lso targeting a 10 percent growth in 2013. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

