PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Dec 3

HANOI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam’s credit growth this year may touch 6 percent, far below annual expansions of more than 20 percent in recent years, a government official said.

-- Margin call pressures would continue weighing on the country’s stock market in the near term, the Ho Chi Minh City Securities Co said.

DAU TU

-- Vietnam’s banking system as of Nov. 20 recorded a lending growth of 4.15 percent from the end of 2011, while deposits jumped 15.98 percent during the period, the central bank said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- High demand for funds and limited access to loans have affected the performance of many businesses in both production and trading this year, the industry and trade ministry said.

TUOI TRE

-- Taiwan’s Formosa group has started building a $15-billion steel complex in the central province of Ha Tinh, which includes a steel factory, a deep-sea port and a thermal power plant, officials said.

-- Vietnam’s garment and textile exports will not reach its annual target of $17 billion as demand in the European market has fallen 15 percent from last year, said Pham Xuan Hong, deputy chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association.

DAU TU

-- Malaysia’s Timar Wind Solar Energy has secured permission to begin a feasibility study to invest around $800 million in building a wind power plant in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan, the provincial authority said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)