PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Dec 3

HANOI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Vietnam’s credit growth this year may touch 6 percent, far below annual expansions of more than 20 percent in recent years, a government official said.
-- Margin call pressures would continue weighing on the country’s stock market in the near term, the Ho Chi Minh City Securities Co said.
-- Vietnam’s banking system as of Nov. 20 recorded a lending growth of 4.15 percent from the end of 2011, while deposits jumped 15.98 percent during the period, the central bank said.
-- High demand for funds and limited access to loans have affected the performance of many businesses in both production and trading this year, the industry and trade ministry said.
-- Taiwan’s Formosa group has started building a $15-billion steel complex in the central province of Ha Tinh, which includes a steel factory, a deep-sea port and a thermal power plant, officials said.
-- Vietnam’s garment and textile exports will not reach its annual target of $17 billion as demand in the European market has fallen 15 percent from last year, said Pham Xuan Hong, deputy chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association.
-- Malaysia’s Timar Wind Solar Energy has secured permission to begin a feasibility study to invest around $800 million in building a wind power plant in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan, the provincial authority said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)