PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Dec 20

HANOI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The central bank must complete soon a scheme to deal with bad debt so that it can be implemented right in the first quarter of 2013, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said.

TUOI TRE

-- Hanoi-based VietinBank will lend 3.3 trillion dong ($158 million) for a 500-kilovolt power transmission line project, based on a credit agreement.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- South Korean steel maker Posco has won a $400 million contract to supply raw material to the Formosa Ha Tinh steel mill, a venture between Ha Tinh Steel Corp and Taiwan’s Formosa Group, following a contract signed in Seoul on Monday.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam’s wood exports this year are expected to jump 18.9 percent from 2011 to $4.2 billion, the Vietnam Customs said.

-- Indonesia’s largest cement firm PT Semen Gresik Tbk has finalised a deal to buy a 70 percent stake in Vietnam’s Thang Long Cement Co for $230 million, said Chief Executive Vu Van Tien of Geleximco, the parent firm of Thang Long Cement. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)