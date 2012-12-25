FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Dec 25
December 25, 2012 / 2:21 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Dec 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- VietinBank said it would offer loan rates at 8.95 percent for small- and medium-sized companies by Jan. 10.

-- Hoa Phat Group Joint Stock Co will list an additional 69.8 million shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Dec. 28, the exchange said.

NHAN DAN

-- Banks said they have cut short-term deposit rates on the Vietnamese dong to 8 percent from 9 percent while the long-term rates are kept unchanged at 10.5-12 percent.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- The number of people out of work in Vietnam has reached nearly a million at present, said the General Statistics Office.

THAN NIEN

-- All kinds of gift giving to managers on the occasion of Tet, or Vietnam’s Lunar New Year, are banned in Vietnam, the ruling Communist Party’s Secretariat said in a directive aimed at combating wastefulness and practising thrift.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The net revenues of Vietnam’s telecoms and postal services this year are estimated to rise 7.6 percent to 179.9 trillion dong ($8.6 billion) from a year earlier, government statistics show.

-- The number of telephone subscribers in Vietnam this year is estimated to have risen 2.7 percent to 136.6 million in 2012, the government said.

-- Military-run telecom group Viettel said it revenue this year jumped 18.5 percent to an estimated 140 trillion dong ($6.7 billion), surpassing those of the Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group for the first time. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Michael Perry)

