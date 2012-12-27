PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Dec 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The central bank has submitted to the government a plan to establish a national asset management corporation to deal with bad debt, which is expected to be approved in January, officials said.

LAO DONG

-- Asia Commercial Bank said its profit this year was expected to drop 80 percent from last year to nearly 1.2 trillion dong ($57.6 million).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam’s priority in 2013 is to ensure macroeconomic stability, to curb inflation and to achieve higher economic growth than this year, said Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.

-- Vietnam received 6.84 million foreign tourists this year, an increase of 9.5 percent from 2011, said the General Statistics Office.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports could jump 30 percent next year from 2012 to $1 billion, said Huynh Quang Dau, vice chairman of the Vietnam Fruit & Vegetables Association.

-- Vietnam’s agriculture, forestry and fishery production rose 3.35 percent in 2012 from last year to about 255.2 trillion dong ($12.2 billion), the Agriculture Ministry said. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)