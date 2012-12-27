FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Dec 27
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 27, 2012 / 2:10 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Dec 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The central bank has submitted to the government a plan to establish a national asset management corporation to deal with bad debt, which is expected to be approved in January, officials said.

LAO DONG

-- Asia Commercial Bank said its profit this year was expected to drop 80 percent from last year to nearly 1.2 trillion dong ($57.6 million).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam’s priority in 2013 is to ensure macroeconomic stability, to curb inflation and to achieve higher economic growth than this year, said Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.

-- Vietnam received 6.84 million foreign tourists this year, an increase of 9.5 percent from 2011, said the General Statistics Office.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports could jump 30 percent next year from 2012 to $1 billion, said Huynh Quang Dau, vice chairman of the Vietnam Fruit & Vegetables Association.

-- Vietnam’s agriculture, forestry and fishery production rose 3.35 percent in 2012 from last year to about 255.2 trillion dong ($12.2 billion), the Agriculture Ministry said. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.