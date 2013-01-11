PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - Jan 11

HANOI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- The government’s investigators this year will concentrate on investigating banks, the stock and gold markets and the functioning of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, top fuel distributor Petrolimex, said Ngo Van Khanh, deputy head of the agency.

LAO DONG

-- Agribank said its lending for agricultural production and rural areas at the end of 2012 reached 320 trillion dong ($15.4 billion), up 13.1 percent from 2011. Agricultural loans account for roughly 70 percent of its total loans.

-- The State Securities Commission, the stock market watchdog, has submitted a package of eight measures to the Finance Ministry to support the stock market, said chairman Vu Bang.

THANH NIEN

-- The Vietnam Development Bank’s bad debt amounted to 22.7 trillion dong ($1.09 billion) by the end of 2010, or 12.57 percent of the lender’s total loans, which is a result of the bank’s violation of lending regulations and the loans after government’s request, the government investigators said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Construction steel sales in Vietnam fell 8 percent last year to 4.48 million tonnes from the 2011 levels. The difficulties of the sector will continue this year, said the Vietnam Steel Association.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam’s garment and textile exports rose 8.5 percent in 2012, from the 2011 levels, to an estimated $17.2 billion, the state-run Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group said.

TUOI TRE

-- Taiwan’s plan to conduct oil exploration in the seas around Ba Binh/Itu Aba island in the Spratly islands is an infringement of Vietnam’s sovereignty, said Luong Thanh Nghi, spokesman of the Vietnam Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Vietnam opposes the plan and demands Taiwan to abandon it, he said.