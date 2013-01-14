PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - Jan 14

HANOI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Collecting 644.5 trillion dong ($31 billion) worth of tax this year would be a tough task as the economy is expected to face difficulties, said Phung Quoc Hien, head of the National Assembly’s Finance and State Budget Committee. Last year state budget revenue rose 5.5 percent from 2011 to 742.9 trillion dong.

LAO DONG

-- Grinling International Ltd will sell 500,000 Vinamilk shares between Jan. 15 and Feb. 8, cutting its ownership in the Vietnamese dairy product maker to 0.69 percent from 0.75 percent now.

DAU TU

-- A national asset management company will likely be established this month and it will start buying non-performing loans in the first quarter, said an official of the National Financial Supervisory Commission.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- The combined growth of Vietnam’s services sector and export in services has exceeded the gross domestic product growth annually since 2005, of which services grew 6.42 percent in 2012 while the GDP growth was 5.03 percent.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam and the United States held a dialogue on defence policies in Hanoi last Friday, focusing on bilateral defence ties, the U.S. policy in Asia-Pacific and security on the East Sea.

TUOI TRE

-- Maritime police said they had driven away nearly 3,000 Chinese fishing boats in the past month in Vietnam’s waters off the northern and central coastline.

DAU TU

-- State mining group Vinacomin said it plans to export 16 million tonnes of coal this year, an increase of 10.6 percent from 2012. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)