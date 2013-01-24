PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - Jan 24

HANOI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- The overseas remittances into Vietnam were estimated at $10 billion in 2012, an increase of 10 percent from previous years, said Luong Thi Bach Van, chairwoman of the Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese.
-- Ho Chi Minh City-based banks had an annual credit growth of 11.97 percent last year, with loans rising to 855.44 trillion dong ($41 billion), while their deposits grew 11.2 percent, the central bank said.
-- The Ministry of Information and Communication said it had fined the nation’s three largest mobile carriers Viettel, MobiFone, VinaPhone, a combined 118 million ($5,700) for violating regulations on managing pre-paid subscribers.
-- Vietnam’s public debt was recorded at 1,392 trillion dong($66.9 billion), or 54.9 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), by the end of 2011, versus 56.6 percent of the GDP in 2010, the Finance Ministry said. Around $32 billion out of this is the sovereign debt, it said.
-- Vietnam had 475,776 companies in operation at the end of 2012, while another 54,300 had either stopped operation or closed shop, the Planning and Investment Minsitry said.
-- Around 60 percent of Japanese businesses in Vietnam reported profits in 2012, below the rate of 67.5 percent in Southeast Asian nations but above a level of 57.2 percent in China, said a report from the Japan External Trade Organization. ($1 = 20,820 dong)