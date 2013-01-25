PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - Jan 25

HANOI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- “The central bank’s gold trading will be tax exempted as the imports are to support the national reserves,” said Nguyen Quang Huy, head of the State Bank of Vietnam’s Foreign Exchange Management Department.

LAO DONG

-- Kinh Do Corp, one of Vietnam’s major listed food producers, said it made a gross profit of 515.4 billion dong ($24.7 million) in 2012, 3 percent above the year’s estimates.

-- Hoa Phat Group, a leading steel maker, said its 2012 consolidated net profit was 1.03 trillion dong ($49.4 million), 13.8 percent above the year’s estimates.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Vietnam will face a power shortage of at least 9 billion kWh, or 6.7 percent of its demand this year as no new plants are to be commissioned to meet the increasing demand, said state utility Vietnam Electricity. Hydro-power plants’ reservoirs are expected to have lower water levels compared to previous years, it said.

-- Foreign direct investment pledges into the real estate sector pegged at $49.8 billion accounted for 23.3 percent of the country’s total inflows in 2012, said the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam’s wood exports last year jumped 25.3 percent from 2011 to $4.6 billion, of which the United States accounted for 37 percent and took the lead with the imports worth $1.72 billion, said the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association.

DAU TU

-- The average salary in Vietnam’s corporate sector last year rose 12 percent from 2011 levels to 4.3 million dong ($200) per month, the Labour Ministry said.