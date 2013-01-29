PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - Jan 29

HANOI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Kinh Do Corporation, a leading food maker, expects revenues rise 28 percent on year to 5.5 trillion dong ($264.2 million) this year while gross profit is seen jumping 50 percent to 600 billion dong.
VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)
-- Vietnamese seafood producers are prepared to embark on a long battle against a U.S. Department of Commerce anti-subsidy investigation to see whether the country and another six nations have been engaged in unfair trade practices.
-- Sugar consumption in Vietnam has been slow despite the apporach of Tet, the country’s biggest festival, resulting in a stockpile now of as high as 276,000 tonnes, the Vietnam Sugar and Sugarcane Association said. The stocks could rise further if no exports were allowed, sugar refiners said.
-- Twenty-two people accused of plotting to overthrow the people’s regime faced a hearing on Monday in the central province of Phu Yen. The group, which had attempted to establish a new government in Vietnam, was arrested in early 2012.
-- It costs $7.4 million to $28.2 million to build a kilometre of highway in Vietnam due to complicated terrain, high land clearance costs and delayed construction, the Ministry of Construction said. Analysts said poor management and a lack of statistics were among the main reasons, and unofficial costs may go up to 30 percent of the project investment.
-- The import and export of products related to rhinoceros and African elephants, with the exception for diplomatic and research activities, are banned, a government directive said.
-- The finance ministry has asked major oil product importers to keep retail prices unchanged and use the price stabilisation fund to offset losses. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)