PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - Jan 29

HANOI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Kinh Do Corporation, a leading food maker, expects revenues rise 28 percent on year to 5.5 trillion dong ($264.2 million) this year while gross profit is seen jumping 50 percent to 600 billion dong.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- Vietnamese seafood producers are prepared to embark on a long battle against a U.S. Department of Commerce anti-subsidy investigation to see whether the country and another six nations have been engaged in unfair trade practices.

NHAN DAN

-- Sugar consumption in Vietnam has been slow despite the apporach of Tet, the country’s biggest festival, resulting in a stockpile now of as high as 276,000 tonnes, the Vietnam Sugar and Sugarcane Association said. The stocks could rise further if no exports were allowed, sugar refiners said.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Twenty-two people accused of plotting to overthrow the people’s regime faced a hearing on Monday in the central province of Phu Yen. The group, which had attempted to establish a new government in Vietnam, was arrested in early 2012.

THANH NIEN

-- It costs $7.4 million to $28.2 million to build a kilometre of highway in Vietnam due to complicated terrain, high land clearance costs and delayed construction, the Ministry of Construction said. Analysts said poor management and a lack of statistics were among the main reasons, and unofficial costs may go up to 30 percent of the project investment.

TUOI TRE

-- The import and export of products related to rhinoceros and African elephants, with the exception for diplomatic and research activities, are banned, a government directive said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The finance ministry has asked major oil product importers to keep retail prices unchanged and use the price stabilisation fund to offset losses. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)