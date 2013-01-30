PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - Jan 30

HANOI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- State-owned Agribank, Vietnam’s largest lender by assets, has cut its bad debt to 5.6 percent of total loans now, from 6 percent previously, Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Bao said. The bank will further reduce bad debts to 3 percent by 2014, he said.

-- Vietnam should focus on reducing interest rates, maintaining investment at 30 percent of gross domestic product, speeding bad debt settlement combined with restructuring the banking system in 2013, Chairman Vu Viet Ngoan of the National Financial Supervisory Commission said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Deputy Prime Minster Hoang Trung Hai has asked the Industry and Trade Ministry to consider a roadmap for suspending the import, production and circulation of 83-octane petrol while avoiding a negative impact on domestic companies. The use of the petrol grade is currently very limited in domestic markets.

THANH NIEN

-- Vietnamese people spent more than $3.5 billion on overseas tours in 2012, while the number rose 20 percent from the previous year to 3.5 million, said Vu The Binh, deputy chairman of the Vietnam Travel Association.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam will implement tight and cautious fiscal policies this year while considering tax concessions for companies, the Finance Ministry said.

-- Vietnam’s construction production last year rose 9.6 percent from 2011 to about 720.2 trillion dong ($34.6 billion), including 112.92 trillion dong of the state sector and 583.14 trillion dong of the non-state sector, the Construction Ministry said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)