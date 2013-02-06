PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - Feb 6

HANOI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Hanoi-based Military Bank said it has issued 62.5 million new shares to raise the registered capital to 10.62 trillion dong ($510 million).

-- Banks in Vietnam issued 53.3 million bank cards as at the end of November 2012, up 32.2 percent from a year earlier, central bank data showed.

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- Overseas remittances to Vietnam rose to a four-year high of around $10 billion in 2012, up 10 percent from the previous year. Most of the money came via banks, the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs said.

LAO DONG

-- Minh Phu Seafood Group, Vietnam’s biggest shrimp exporter, said it would buy back 1 million shares by Feb. 28 to stabilise market share price.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has called on people to avoid consuming endangered wildlife species ahead of the Tet lunar new year festival, when the practice is particularly widespread.

NHAN DAN

-- National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines opened the Tho Xuan airport in the northern province of Thanh Hoa on Tuesday with a flight to Ho Chi Minh City.

-- The government has approved a project to restructure state shipping firm Vinalines, under which it would focus on transportation services and has to divest from 37 businesses between 2012 and 2015, a government directive said.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Bird flu struck two poultry farms in late January in the southern province of Tay Ninh bordering Cambodia, the Animal Health Department said. More than 3,400 poultry died from the virus or have been killed, it said.

TUOI TRE

-- State-run VNPT, the country’s largest telecoms company, said it will stop providing the card phone service nationwide using public telephone booths as of March 25, putting an end to the 15-year-old service, due to the growth of the mobile phone market.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam’s catfish exports to European countries last year fell 19 percent from 2011 to more than $425 million, said the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)