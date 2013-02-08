PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - Feb 8

HANOI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- The French Development Agency has agreed to lend 75 million euros to build the 437-km Pleiku-Cau Bong high-voltage power line. The project is being co-financed by the Asian Development Bank.

-- The State Securities Commission, the stock market watchdog, has cut the monthly depository fees to 0.4 dong per share from 0.5 dong previously to help ease financial burdens of investors, it said in a directive.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- The value of trade between Vietnam and Malaysia in 2012 rose 17 percent from the previous year to $7.9 billion, with Vietnam recording a surplus of more than $1 billion, data from Vietnam’s trade office in Malaysia showed.

NHAN DAN

-- A draft for the development of Vietnam’s automobile industry by 2020 would focus on expanding supporting industries and raising the localisation rate in each product as well as identifying mainstream models for domestic production, officials said at a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Hoang Trung Hai. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)